GLEN CARBON — Glen Carbon police responded Wednesday morning, July 16, 2025, to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 100 block of Village Drive. The vehicle, a white 2023 Ford F150 that had a Glen Carbon logo, was stolen. The vehicle belonged to Glen Carbon Public Works.

Officers began tracking the truck after the theft was reported.

The vehicle’s location was pinged in St. Louis, where it was observed driving around. An undercover officer followed the vehicle, but subsequently lost sight of it.

Shortly afterward, the truck was tracked to East St. Louis, where officers found it abandoned.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

