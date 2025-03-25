GLEN CARBON – The Glen Carbon Police Department gained four new officers on Tuesday night as each were sworn in and introduced to the community.

At this week’s Village Board meeting, Mayor Bob Marcus administered the official oaths for new officers Zachary Keplar, Keonta Lane, Myron Jackson, and Blake Barth. Police Chief Todd Link said a fifth new officer, Mike Brown, will be sworn in at a later date.

While training five incoming officers at the same time proved challenging for the village’s smaller police department, Link commended each for making the process “seamless” with their exceptional training performance. He highlighted the experience and education each of them brings to the department.

Zachary Keplar (Badge G71)

Keplar didn’t just take his oath of office on Tuesday – he also celebrated his 23rd birthday.

A born and raised Maryville native, Keplar played football and baseball at Elmhurst University before graduating in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Keplar completed his training as a cadet for the Glen Carbon Police at the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy, graduating in Session 154.

Keonta Lane (Badge G74)

Born and raised in Chicago, the 27-year-old Lane learned about the Village of Glen Carbon through his time attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), where he earned his Criminal Justice degree.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lane had previously worked with the Brooklyn and Venice Police Departments, serving as a field training officer and juvenile officer with the latter agency.

Lane is another Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy graduate, hailing from Session 147, with Link noting he’s already done a “tremendous job” for the department so far.

Myron Jackson (Badge G75)

At 32 years old, St. Louis native Jackson brings significant experience to the GCPD. Having previously worked as an officer with the Madison Police Department, he also served as a patrol officer in the U.S. Air Force before being honorably discharged.

Jackson is a Session 152 graduate of the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy, with Link once again noting that he and his fellow trainees have done a “tremendous job.”

Blake Barth (Badge G76)

A 24-year-old Vandalia native, Barth played basketball at Southwestern Illinois College and majored in business. He later graduated from Session 34 of the college’s Police Academy.

Having previously served with the Greenville Police Department, Barth also attended a “transition academy” to prepare for his role with the Glen Carbon Police Department. Link noted Barth has put in a significant amount of work to ensure his preparedness as an officer.

After being officially sworn in, each officer had their badges pinned on by loved ones as attendees erupted into applause.

The addition of five newly-sworn officers marks a significant personnel expansion for the Glen Carbon Police Department, which now totals about 29 officers.

More like this: