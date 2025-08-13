GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department has launched a new K9 patrol program with the addition of A’to, a 2-year-old German Shepherd trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

This initiative, made possible by a $15,000 donation from Dr. Mark Eavenson of Multicare Specialists, aims to enhance crime prevention, offender apprehension, and officer and community safety.

Officer Louis Mitchelar, A’to’s handler, is currently undergoing training with the dog at the K9 academy and is expected to return to full patrol duty with A’to in May 2017.

The program will also include community engagement activities such as demonstrations, security at special events, and assistance to neighboring police departments requiring a trained patrol K9.

The Glen Carbon Police Department expressed gratitude to Dr. Eavenson for his support, noting that his contribution allows the department to establish and operate the K9 program independently without using the Village’s General Fund.

The department highlighted Dr. Eavenson’s ongoing commitment to supporting first responders throughout the region.

