GLEN CARBON — The Glen Carbon Police Department is once again partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation remind motorists to Click It or Ticket. The seat-belt enforcement campaign will take place May 10 through 28, concurrent with one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year.

Click It or Ticket enforces the proper use of seat-belts and car-seats to keep all motorists safe.

“Our officers see firsthand the tragedy when people do not buckle up,” Glen Carbon Police Department spokesman, Lt. Wayne White, said. “It’s such a simple and effective way to protect yourself while traveling. As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, we want to make sure people are doing everything they can to stay safe when traveling.”

In Illinois, nearly 95 percent of motorists use seat belts, but a disproportionate number of fatalities still involve unbelted motorists and passengers. Seat belt use decreases even more for back seat passengers and for people traveling at night.

Glen Carbon Police Department will be taking a no-excuses approach, writing citations day and night. Motorists and passengers not wearing their seat belt will be ticketed, and those caught driving impaired will be arrested.

“Please help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed simply because they failed to buckle up,” said Lieutenant Wayne White. “Seat belts save lives, and every vehicle occupant — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit BuckleUpIllinois.org.

