GLEN CARBON – Three new officers for the Glen Carbon Police Department were sworn in on Tuesday night.

Chief Todd Link spoke at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting about each officer’s background and experience before they were sworn in by Mayor Bob Marcus.

Officer Brennan Bauer, Badge#G72

A 25-year-old Troy native and Triad High School graduate, Bauer graduated in 2022 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business with a specialization in Cybersecurity.

While technically hired by the department in September of 2024, Link said Bauer officially graduated from the Police Academy in April of 2025 and recently re-completed each phase of his field training with the GCPD.

“He is frequently complimented by his sergeants and other trainers for his attention to detail, his willingness to learn, and his strong work ethic,” Link said of Bauer. “He does a great job for us, and he’s already been recommended for future selection as an accident reconstructionist.”

After taking his oath, Bauer’s father, Dustin, pinned on his badge.

Officer Michael Brown Badge #G73

Described by the 58-year-old police chief as “55 years young,” Brown grew up in North St. Louis County, graduated from Riverview Gardens High School and earned a Bachelor’sDegree in Economics with a minor in Mathematics in 2001 from SIUE.

Link said he taught Brown several years ago at the Police Academy, back when Link was with the Collinsville Police Department. Brown was a Glen Carbon Police officer at the time before being recruited by Link in 2008, then a Collinsville Police Lieutenant, to join the CPD, where Link said Brown had an “absolutely stellar career.”

“He was a patrol officer, a trainer, an ILEAS commander – which is a special response team – he was a field training officer, a K9 handler, a patrol sergeant, and he retired from Collinsville in April of 2024 after [21 years],” Link said of Brown.

“In December, I was lucky enough to recruit Mike again and have him come back to [the] Glen Carbon PD … I think he got through field training in a land-speed record. His sergeants and his trainers have always talked about Mike’s tremendous drive, his can-do attitude, and the fact that he’s just a joy to work with.”

Link added Brown will also serve the department as a field training officer in the future. Brown’s badge was pinned on by his wife, Mary-Ann, shortly after Mayor Marcus administered his oath.

Officer Riley Storey Badge #G77

Another 25-year-old Troy native and Triad High School grad, Storey earned her Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lewis and Clark Community College while interning for the Glen Carbon PD. Link noted she was “very impressive” and highly complimented by her fellow officers during her work as an intern.

Link said despite his interest in hiring her, the Alton Police Department “got to her first,” where she worked for three years in the patrol division. During her career with the APD, Storey earned the rank ofPatrolman First Class and served as a field training officer – the latter of which she’s already set to become for the GCPD, having moved quickly through the department’s field training program.

“She handles everything she goes to really well,” Link said, echoing comments from Storey’ssergeants and trainers within the department. “She’s really good with crime scenes, she writes excellent reports, and she’s always supportive of her fellow officers.”

Storey’s boyfriend, Evan, pinned on her badge shortly after she was officially sworn in.

The three newly-sworn in officers mark the Glen Carbon Police Department’s latest personnel expansion since four officers were sworn in on March 25, 2025; more details are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

