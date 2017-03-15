GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police today announced that on March 14, 2017, felony charges were filed against three individuals for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Travis S. Barton, 35, Ashely M. Fadden, 31, and Jeffrey D. Sadwoski, 29, were all charged in the case. Bond was set on all three defendants at $15,000.

Glen Carbon Police said the charges stem from evidence that was collected when a search warrant was served on February 9, 2017, by members of the Glen Carbon Police Department on a residence located at 235 Summit Ave. in Glen Carbon.

The charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge is a Class 3 felony, the Glen Carbon Police said.

