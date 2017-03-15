GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police today announced that on March 14, 2017, felony charges were filed against three individuals for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Travis S. Barton, 35, Ashely M. Fadden, 31, and Jeffrey D. Sadwoski, 29, were all charged in the case. Bond was set on all three defendants at $15,000.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glen Carbon Police said the charges stem from evidence that was collected when a search warrant was served on February 9, 2017, by members of the Glen Carbon Police Department on a residence located at 235 Summit Ave. in Glen Carbon.

The charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge is a Class 3 felony, the Glen Carbon Police said.

More like this:

Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
Glen Carbon Police Officers Promoted
Feb 26, 2025
Severe Winds Cause Power Line Malfunctions For Short Period In Edwardsville and Glen Carbon
Mar 5, 2025
Haine Announces 30-Year Prison Sentence For Defendant Convicted Of Alton Murder
Mar 19, 2025
Glen Carbon Approves New Police Pension Plan
Feb 12, 2025

 