GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department has arrested four in regard to burglary incidents at Glen Carbon/Edwardsville Mini Storage, 5214 Chain of Rocks Road.

Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White said between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019, Glen Carbon Police officers responded to 11 separate reported burglary incidents at the Glen Carbon/Edwardsville Mini Storage at 5214 Chain of Rocks Road. As a result of an investigation into these cases, led by Detective Jeremy Coppotelli and in partnership with Edwardsville Police Department, the Madison County State’s Attorney issued the following arrest warrants:

Marquitta M. Davis, 38, of Edwardsville; 3 counts of Burglary and 1 count of felony Criminal Damage to Property.

Stacy M. Radcliff, 47, of Glen Carbon; 4 counts of Burglary.

Steven M. Stuller, 35, of Wood River; 1 count of Burglary.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brendan S. Riffey, 23, of Alton; 1 count of Burglary.

On June 17, 2019, Patrol Sergeant Jeff Blind found a suspect committing a burglary in progress on the property of Glen Carbon/Edwardsville Mini Storage and arrested him without incident. As a result of Sgt. Blind’s proactive police work, the Madison County State’s Attorney later charged:

Blic Echols, 46, of Alton with 2 counts of Burglary and 1 count of Possession of Burglary Tools.

The Glen Carbon Police Department takes all reports of personal crimes and property crimes seriously. Anyone with credible information pertaining to these incidents or others is encouraged to report it on the non-emergency line (618-288-7226) of the Glen Carbon Police Department. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling the Glen Carbon PD Tip Line (618-391-4470).

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: