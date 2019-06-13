GLEN CARBON - On June 6th, Glen Carbon Police Lieutenant Wayne White and Sergeant James Jones hosted a bicycle rodeo at La Petite Academy Child Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lieutenant White and Sgt. Jones provided safety instruction and education to the children who attend the childcare center and the staff who supervise the children.

"All of the children were encouraged to obey all traffic laws when bicycling and to ALWAYS wear their helmets," Lt. White said. "After the safety instructions were given to the children they took part in riding their bikes and tricycles through the safety course set up by Sgt. Jones and Lieutenant White. The event was a huge success and a thrill for the children and officers who participated."

This was the 15th year Sgt. Jones and Lt. White hosted the bike rodeo at La Petite Academy.

More like this: