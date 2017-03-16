GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Department provided a release of a person of interest who is possibly endangered Thursday morning.

Cristy L. Campbell, 32, is described as a white female, 4-11, 97 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Madison County property records, Campbell is listed as the owner of the home at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon. The home was severely damaged by fire at around 5:15 a.m. One adult is confirmed dead as a result of the fire. The investigation of this incident is still ongoing.

A neighbor said that Campbell drives an SUV like the one found submerged in Silver Lake in Highland at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. An infant was found in the vehicle and was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226 or the Madison County Sheriff's Department at (618) 692-4433.

More information as this story develops... Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

