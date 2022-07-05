GLEN CARBON - The National Weather Service has announced a heat advisory for the Glen Carbon area beginning Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, July 7, with heat index values over 100 degrees.

Therefore, the Village of Glen Carbon has made a declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department’s Community Room, located at 149 N. Main, Glen Carbon, will be open as a Cooling Shelter for Glen Carbon residents from Tuesday, July 5, through Saturday, July 9.

The Glen Carbon Police Department encourages citizens to drink plenty of fluids, reduce, eliminate, or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

