GLEN CARBON – A local “mini storage” facility is one step closer to realizing its plans to expand.

Village Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved an expanded site plan for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Mini Storage facility at 5214 Chain of Rocks Road in Edwardsville.

Director of Community Development Erika Heil said the expansion will consist of two new storage facility buildings. One building will measure about 9,000 square feet, while the other will total approximately 7,300 square feet.

Mayor Bob Marcus asked if the exteriors of the new structures will match those of the site’s existing structures, which Heil confirmed, stating they will be “in concert” with the current structures.

Heil said the facility’s initial expanded site plan from 2012 had previously been approved, but expired in 2013. The project will now be built under more modern guidelines as the expansion plans are revisited.

“As you know with our continuation of Meijer’s site plans, those site plans are only good for one year,” she added. “What that gave us the opportunity for them do do was built according to our new standards.”

Trustees voted unanimously to approve the site plan for Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Mini Storage, setting the facility’s expansion plans in motion.

