GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus announced that planning has officially begun for this year’s Village of Glen Carbon Homecoming, which will take place later this summer. He made the announcement at the Glen Carbon Village Board meeting on Feb. 28, during which he also announced a few other events going on around the village.

Mayor Marcus began the meeting by announcing that the village will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 10 and under on April 2 at Schon Park starting at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public, but registration is required. Visit the Glen Carbon Village Events webpage to register and to find out more.

Mayor Marcus also announced planning has begun for the 2023 Glen Carbon Homecoming on Father’s Day weekend, which is June 16 and 17. He said vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available, and that more information and sponsorship forms can be found by visiting glencarbonil.gov.

He said an additional “Leaf & Limb” Drop Off date has been added on March 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Public Works Building, located at 153 N. Main St. He added that “yard waste should be in bags.”

Also on March 11, Mayor Marcus said there will be a Storytime event at the Yanda Cabinstarting at 10 a.m. The event will feature storytime, crafts, and refreshments, and is free to attend due to a partnership with the Glen Carbon Centennial Library.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Marcus also announced the Business of the Month for February 2023 as Busey Bank.

“Being a community financial services organization means being a good neighbor - partnering for purpose and progress. Busey has established a strong foundation with the Glen Carbon community and trusted relationships with area customers since partnering with the Bank of Edwardsville in 2019,” Marcus said. “Busey is proud to give back to its communities and honored to be part of Glen Carbon.”

He then presented John McDole of Busey Bank with the Business of the Month award, and McDole said a few words shortly afterward.

“I just want to thank the village and Mayor Marcus, the trustees just for the recognition. I was with the Bank of Edwardsville and Busey now for over 16 years,” McDole said. “Us at the local center, we’re really just focused on community partnerships and giving back to the community, so we appreciate it.”

A full recording of the meeting is available below from the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page:

More like this: