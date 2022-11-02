EDWARDSVILLE - Annie's Frozen Custard officials have announced they have made what they describe as "the extremely difficult decision to permanently close the 245 South Buchanan Street location in Edwardsville because of the labor shortage."

However, Annie's management also said: "Please rest assured that our Glen Carbon location will remain open year-round."

Annie's officials continued with a statement: "Since 1996, we have had the pleasure of serving frozen custard to families and friends throughout the area and look forward to continuing doing this from our Glen Carbon location.

"We want to sincerely thank everyone for the immense support and love over the past 26 years. We hope you continue to choose Annie’s and come see us at our location at 11 Illini Drive, Glen Carbon."