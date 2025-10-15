GLEN CARBON – The next phase of the Glen Carbon Road shared use path project is on hold for now after trustees voted this week to lay over a related agreement until their next meeting.

Village Board members on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, voted unanimously to lay over a resolution authoring the execution of an agreement with Volkert for design engineering for the Glen Carbon Road Shared Use Path Phase 3 project.

The scope of the project consists of a shared use path spanning from Mark Trail Drive to Illinois Route 159 in Glen Carbon. The village has selected Volkert as the firm to perform design engineering services for the project.

The total cost of the shared use path’s third phase is estimated at $1,125,000. This includes $900,000 for construction, $120,000 for engineering design, and $105,000 for engineering construction. The project is being funded by a federal grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP).

This would mark the latest section of a shared use path which, once fully completed, will connect Schon Park and Route 159. Phase 1 improvements spanned 0.28 miles of Glen Carbon Road from Oakdale Lake Drive to Lakewood Drive, while the project’s second phase extended the path from Lakewood Drive to Mark Trail Drive.

The Phase 3 design agreement will be reconsidered at the Village Board’s next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest updates.

