GLEN CARBON – Plans have been finalized for homecoming, a community-wide event happening on Main Street in Glen Carbon, Illinois. This year’s theme, “Village of Rock N’ Coal,” takes place over two days with carnival rides, great music, food and fun for the entire family. Happening Father’s Day Weekend on Fri., June 13 and Sat., June 14, this event draws a crowd of residents and visitors alike. To assist with parking options, shuttle service will be available both nights between Village Hall and The Wooden Nickel beginning at 5 p.m. and concluding at 10:30 p.m.

The festivities kick-off Friday night at 5 p.m. with delicious food and drinks. Your dinner plans will be covered all weekend long at this year’s homecoming with food vendors serving brats, Mexican fare, Mediterranean, BBQ, Cajun and more! Smoothies, funnel cakes and other sweets will also be on site. Beginning at 7 p.m., fan favorite Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians® will hit the stage until 10:30 p.m. Listen and dance to great music while the kids enjoy carnival rides and games. Carnival pre-sale tickets will be available at Village Hall during the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. beginning June 9th. Sheets of 24 tickets are $18 in advance and $20 during the event. Pay by cash or check at Village Hall to avoid credit card fees.

On Saturday, the Covered Bridge 5k and Fun Run happens at 8 a.m. This run is part of the Triple Crown Race Series highlighting the most popular runs in the area. Final Lap Management is timing the event, sponsored by CNB Bank and Trust. Learn more at https://finallapracing.com/. Evening activities begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday with a Main Street parade that launches at New Bethel UMC and continues to School Street. Pick a seat to watch the parade by the Yanda Cabin that will be open along with tours of its new garden. This year’s parade Grand Marshal will be Andrew Gavin, Southern Illinois University’s Director of Athletics in Edwardsville. Gavin, a Glen Carbon resident, was selected based on his leadership role at SIUE, his success in building SIUE's athletic programs, and his focus on community engagement. In March, the men’s basketball team won the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, securing a position in the 2025 NCAA Tournament for the first time in its history. The Village is thrilled to have Gavin as the Homecoming Parade’s Grand Marshal. His wife and four children will be joining him at the head of the parade.

The line-up for entertainment continues through Saturday, with music rocking the stage from Real Rock Revival beginning at 7 p.m. under the bridge. Real Rock Revival is a St. Louis based band that will electrify the stage with music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Enjoy a full evening of rides, games, refreshments, food and more and make sure you grab your spot for the fireworks display later that evening.

Mayor Bob Marcus expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, a special Village tradition that has brought the community together for decades. He also extended his gratitude to the many generous sponsors whose support helps make this weekend of family-friendly fun possible. Race Sponsor is once again CNB Bank and Trust and the event’s Fireworks Sponsor is TWM, Inc. for the second year. The many Platinum Sponsors include Allison’s Comfort Shoes, Chick-fil-A, First Community Credit Union, Keller Construction, Oasis Pool Center, Patterson Tire, Plocher Construction, The Bottle Shop, The Staenberg Group and WHKS. This year’s Gold Level Sponsors are Ameren, Denny’s, Busey Bank, Osborn Homes and the Gori Law Firm. Associated Pediatric Dentistry, Bank of Springfield, Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, Caplaco (Edwardsville Crossing), Jackson Lewis and Juneau & Associates are Silver Sponsors. The list of Bronze Sponsors include Arndt Municipal Supply, Baxmeyer Construction, KAMEX (Kamadulski Excavating), Loellke Plumbing, Haier Plumbing & Heating, Irwin Chapel, Metro East Mega Storage, Utilitra, Gingham Buffalo, Al’s Transmission and Washington Kettle Corn.

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about Glen Carbon Homecoming or other Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.

