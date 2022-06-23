Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GLEN CARBON - The 2022 Glen Carbon Homecoming last weekend turned out to be well attended with considerable community participation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The events included a Covered Bridge 5K and Fun Run Saturday morning and a parade that brought out many in the community Saturday afternoon.

A variety of vendors turned out with a wide variety of food and drink with shop vendors for the evening. Carnival rides, games, and a climbing wall attracted many children. Riverbend Mobile Ax Throwing also was a hit with Mission Ready Laser Tag.

The Glen Homecoming culminated with a fireworks display.

More like this:

Alton Police Arrest Two in Oakwood Estates Disturbance
Mar 20, 2025
Metro-East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025
Mar 18, 2025
Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
Sen. Harriss to Host Annual Community Shred Event and Cleanup Day
Mar 7, 2025
Ed/Glen JSC International Women’s Trivia Night: Celebrating Women’s Achievements and Empowerment
Mar 3, 2025

 