GLEN CARBON - The 2022 Glen Carbon Homecoming last weekend turned out to be well attended with considerable community participation.

The events included a Covered Bridge 5K and Fun Run Saturday morning and a parade that brought out many in the community Saturday afternoon.

A variety of vendors turned out with a wide variety of food and drink with shop vendors for the evening. Carnival rides, games, and a climbing wall attracted many children. Riverbend Mobile Ax Throwing also was a hit with Mission Ready Laser Tag.

The Glen Homecoming culminated with a fireworks display.

