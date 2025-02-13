GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon is embracing a solar solution to save on annual electricity costs.

Trustees this week unanimously approved a 10-year agreement with Ampion, PBC to subscribe the village’s electrical accounts to a community solar array.

Glen Carbon aims to offset a portion of its electrical costs with solar credits it will receive from a nearby solar farm. The village will not be developing a solar facility of its own – rather, its electrical accounts will be “legally assigned to the owner of an existing or soon to be constructed community solar array,” according to the agreement.

Good Energy, which helps several local municipalities negotiate electrical contracts, estimates Glen Carbon’s solar array subscription will generate annual savings of $40,000 – equivalent to about 10% of the village’s electric bills. The energy consulting firm will act as an agent and consultant on behalf of the village for purposes of the electrical agreement.

The 10-year agreement with Ampion is set to automatically renew for another seven 10-year terms unless terminated by the village. The village can terminate the agreement after three years of receiving solar credits by submitting written notice to Ampion at least 12 months in advance.

The Glen Carbon agreement follows a similar agreement between Ampion and the City of Edwardsville approved in November of 2024. Edwardsville was also estimated to save 10% on annual electric bills by subscribing the city’s electrical accounts to a community solar array. More details about that agreement are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

