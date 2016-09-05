GLEN CARBON – For Frank Slemer and the other Glen Carbon volunteer firemen, standing on the street corner collecting funds for the Fill The Boot Campaign for MDA is just another part of what they do to strengthen their community.

Slemer said he has been a fireman proudly for 36 years. He said when he and the other firemen collect on the hot Labor Day weekend for MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association), “we all do it for the kids.”

Slemer said his motto of being a fireman is it allows him “to always help somebody,” and he loves playing that role.

Article continues after sponsor message

For 62 years, fire fighters have been working across hundreds of cities with boots in hand for MDA's iconic Fill the Boot campaign, an honored tradition in which thousands of dedicated fire fighters in hometowns across America hit the streets or storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists and consumers to make a donation to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger

Members of more than 700 local fire departments across the country, led by the International Association of Fire Fighters, are set to kick off the busiest Fill the Boot fundraising weekend of the year. Their goal this year was to raise $5.6 million this Labor Day weekend to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association find urgently needed treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility.

The Glen Carbon Volunteer Fire Department members were all over the village from downtown, to just down from Wal-Mart and Wal-Mart itself to Texas Roadhouse, IHOP and many other street corners this weekend.

More like this: