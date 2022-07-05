GLEN CARBON – MCORE Foundation, a mobile medical screening unit, will be offering preventative baseline cardiac evaluations for youths aged 12 – 22 at the Glen Carbon Fire Protection Facility. Screenings will be available Aug. 13 – Aug. 14 from 9 am- 5 pm. Registration is required and there are limited spots available each day.

Article continues after sponsor message

MCORE Foundation is also partnering with the Greg Holthaus Memorial Fund for this lifesaving screening event. Across the county, preventative heart screenings for kids and younger adults have been key in detecting (and preventing) cardiac issues that may have gone unknown. Lisa Tennenbaum, executive director and CEO of MCORE Foundation, has said that screenings like these can help to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

“It’s tragic and unnecessary: One young person dies from sudden cardiac arrest every three days on a school campus in America,” said Tennenbaum. “Undetected congenital heart defects are the culprit, and routine heart screenings are the solution. SCA kills more than 400,000 people each year in the United States. More than 10,000 of these are youths, with ages ranging from 12 to 22.

The Glen Carbon Fire Protection facility is located at 199 S. Main St., Glen Carbon, Illinois. For more information or to register, go to www.mcorefoundation.org.

More like this: