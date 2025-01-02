GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Fire Chief Jason Whitaker confirmed that a residential fire on Butternut Lane resulted in a total loss of the home early Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2025. The fire departments from Glen Carbon, Maryville, and Edwardsville responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m., with Troy Fire Department covering Glen Carbon's station during the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the garage, prompting an aggressive attack on the fire.

"We attacked the fire hard and had it under control in the first 30 minutes," Whitaker said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fortunately, the occupant of the home was able to escape unharmed before emergency services arrived. No injuries were reported, which Whitaker noted is "the most important part."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The state fire marshal's office will provide the next step during the analysis, the chief said.

Whitaker praised the collaborative efforts of the responding departments, saying, "Plenty of the firefighters covered for each other, and did a good job." The temperature during the response was around 29 degrees, presenting additional challenges for the firefighters at the scene.

More like this: