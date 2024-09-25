GLEN CARBON - The Meijer grocery store set for the center lot of Orchard Town Center will be built later than expected. The Glen Carbon Village Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend the store’s site plan, which was originally set to expire on Oct. 11, 2024.

The request comes after the board previously extended the site plan for one year in 2023. In a memo to village trustees, Community Development Director Erica Heil cited “mine remediation issues” as a contributing factor to the most recent delay.

“As the building will still be completed, but after the deadline, they have requested a one-year extension,” Heil wrote. “Meijer has begun work in earnest addressing the mine remediation issues that must be resolved prior to moving forward with the site plan.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, she added that aside from the construction timeline, no other changes to the site plan were requested. With no further discussion, trustees voted unanimously to approve the extension.

While an updated completion date was not included, the site plan extension will remain in effect until Oct. 11, 2025.

