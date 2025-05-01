GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon is continuing a municipal electricity aggregation program with Homefield Energy. This program was previously approved by referendum by the voters in each of the 27 participating communities. The Village’s primary goal is to protect residents from the continued rise in electric supply rates and spikes in the energy market. Residents and businesses are able to opt-out of the program if desired.

The new rate for the Village of Glen Carbon is $0.1207 per kWh and will be a fully fixed rate from June 2025 through May 2026.The current Homefield Energy rate is $.09054. Ameren’s rates are scheduled to change June 1, 2025, so Good Energy is recommending that residents wait until Ameren announces their PTC (price to compare) rate prior to making any decisions on opting out.

More information is forthcoming to eligible residents via mail beginning this May. If the account holder desires to continue participating in the program, they need to do nothing with the opt-out notice and they will be automatically enrolled with the Homefield Aggregation Program.

If the account holder chooses not to participate in the program, there are several ways to do this. Simply return the posted paid opt-out notice by mail, call the Supplier, Homefield Energy at (833) 200-9834, or go to the website as referenced in the letter (homefieldenergy.com/optout). If you have questions about the program, it’s important you do not call the Village of Glen Carbon. The Village cannot opt you out of the program. You may call Good Energy,the energy consultant that represents each of the communities,directly at (844) 686-4244 if you have problems opting out or have questions pertaining to the program. Please keep in mind if you have previously opted out of the program and you received an additional opt-out notice this period, you must opt-out again.

Unlike Ameren requirements, all qualifying participants are required to be notified prior to each rate or term change and given the opportunity to opt out of the program.

