GLEN CARBON – Each year one of the most anticipated events at Glen Carbon Elementary School is the annual Fall Festival.

Normally, the weather is beautiful with fall unfolding, so that is always an automatic plus. There was a bit of rain this year, but Glen Carbon Principal Curt Schumacher said the rain did not keep anyone away.

This year’s Glen Carbon Elementary Fall Festival was held recently. The events at the Saturday Fall Festival are free and sponsored by the Glen Carbon Elementary PTO.

“Our families enjoyed great food, bounce houses, a Wacky Hospital, and many exciting games,” Schumacher said. “We want to give a big thank you to the SIUE Baseball Team for running our games. Also, a special thank you to students from Edwardsville High School that helped with the Wacky Hospital and face painting.”

The Wacky Hospital is always a favorite of those in attendance, Schumacher said.

In the end, Schumacher said, “A great time was held by everyone in attendance.”

