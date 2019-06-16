GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon’s Jon Yoch and Troy’s Angela Reckehoff-Mueller won the five-mile race, while Dakota Stumpf of Wood River and Stephanie Pruitt of Bunker Hill were the winners in the 5K run at the Glen Carbon Covered Bridge Run, held on a stormy Saturday morning in Glen Carbon.

The race, an annual part of the Glen Carbon Homecoming Festival, went off as scheduled despite heavy rain and storms that came through the entire St. Louis area early Saturday morning.

Yoch won the men’s five-mile race with a time of 28:11, while Justin Wieduwilt of Collinsville was the runner-up, coming in at 28:47. Third place went to Robert Willholt of Glen Carbon, who had a time of 29:04, fourth place went to Jake Peal of Bethalto at 29:40, and Cree Stumpf of Wood River was fifth at 29:49.

In the women’s race, Reckelhoff-Mueller won with a time of 35:05, with Katie Collignon of Michigan City, Ind., coming in second with a time of 35:29. Charlee Thompson of Glen Carbon was third at 37:49. fourth place went to Janna Perry of Troy, with a time of 38:19, and in fifth place was Faith Liebl of Edwardsville, with a time of 38:39.

In the men’s age groups, the 12-and-under winner was Xavier Wilson of Glen Carbon, who came in at 37:21, Cree Stumpf took the 13-19 age group, Andrew Moll of Troy was the 20-24 winner at 35:51, Peal won the 25-29 grouping, Bart Smith of Glen Carbon was the 30-34 winner with a time of 33:24, the 35-39 winner was Wieduwilt, and taking the 40-44 group was Colby Garman of Caseyville at 30:41.

In the 45-49 grouping, the winner was Mark Ruesink of Belleville, who came in at 35:39, the 50-54 winner was Steve Voekel of Troy, with a time of 37:49, Ryan Yoch of O’Fallon won the 55-59 group at 33:52, the 60-64 winner was Jerry Grainger of Wentzville, Mo., coming in at 36:36, Larry Wilson of Mattoon won the 65-69 group at 42:42, and the 70-and-over winner was Mike Reinhardt of Edwardsville, with a time of 46:31.

In the women’s age groups, the 13-19 group winner was Magdalen Pifer of Edwardsville with a time of 42:33, the 20-24 winner was Thompson, while Jenna Dreyer of Caseyville won the 25-29 group at 48:37, Collignon was the winner in the 30-34 grouping, Sara Van Dorn of Edwardsville was the 35-39 group winner at a time of 38:59, and April Robbins of Bunker Hill took the 40-44 group with a time of 41:02.

In the 45-49 age group, the winner was Liebl, while in the 50-54 group, it was Perry coming in first place, the 55-59 winner was Debbie Hulsey of Bourbon, Mo., who came in at 49:38, the 60-64 group winner was Pamela Campbell of Hoffman, Ill., with a time of 44:36, it was Bonnie Kilmurray of Edwardsville winning the 65-69 group at 50:56, and the 70-and-over winner was Diana McCracken of Edwardsville with a time of 50:55.

In the men’s standings of the 5K race, Dakota Stumpf was the winner with a time of 20:22, coming in second was Jorge Garcia, also at 20:22, third place went to Kevin Merrick of Glen Carbon at 21:03, coming in fourth was Philip Munro of Glen Carbon, with a time of 22:24, and fifth place went to Jeff Hoyt of Collinsville, who came in at 23:23.

Pruitt was the women’s winner with a time of 21:24, the runner-up was Rebecca Olsen of Valley Park, Mo., with a time of 23:28, third place went to Jaclyn Dunnavant of Staunton at 24:26, the fourth place finisher was Brittani Wrigley of Collinsville with a time of 24:40, and fifth place went to Mia Frank of St. Louis at 25:43.

In the men’s age groups, the 12-and-under winner was Ryan Phillippe of Edwardsville, who had a time of 27:51, the 13-19 winner was Edwardsville’s Aiden Breeding at 25:25, Jeff Schulz of Columbia, Mo., won the 20-24 group with a time of 30:01, Alexander Wolff of Glen Carbon took the 25-29 group at 32:31, Evan Buchholz of Worden was the 30-34 winner with a time of 28:19, the 35-39 group winner was Kevin Merrick of Glen Carbon with a time of 21:03, and Michael Tallon of Glen Carbon won the 40-44 group with a time of 29:16.

In the 45-49 group, Garcia took first, while in the 50-54 grouping, Bruce Beacham of Bunker Hill won with a time of 29:02, the 55-59 winner was O’Fallon’s Anthony Nicholson at 23:56, Hoyt took the 60-64 group, Don Opit of Edwardsville won the 65-69 group at 35:26, and the 70-and-over winner was Leroy Liske, who had a time of 30:18.

In the women’s age groups, the 12-and-under winner was Molly Lochmann of Versailes, Ky., with a time of 28:00, Bonnie Booth of Belleville won the 13-19 group with a time of 32:26, Olsen won the 20-24 age group, Frank was the 25-29 group winner, Dunnavant won the 30-34 grouping, the 35-39 group winner was Stephanie Stahlhut of Staunton at 39:20, and the 40-44 winner was Cori Wilson of Glen Carbon, who came in at 26:01.

Rita Prenzler of Glen Carbon won the 45-49 group with a time of 27:01. the 50-54 winner was Lisa Riebold of St. Jacob with a time of 30:34, Lynda Tite of Golden Eagle, Ill., won the 55-59 group at 32:13, Peggy Beaupre of Belleville took the 60-64 group at 33:27, the 65-69 winner was Mary Brown of Collinsville, who had a time of 34:23, and the 70-and-over winner was Sandra Wilson of Bethalto at 44:06.

