GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon trustees this week are set to consider a site plan for Dutch Bros Coffee. If approved, the latest Orchard Town Center tenant would make progress towards opening its first-ever Illinois location.

On the agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, is the consideration and approval of a “Site Plan for Dutch Bros,” presented by Community Development Director Erika Heil and Trustee Nekisha Omotola.

Heil stated the following in a memo to Mayor Bob Marcus and Village Administrator Jamie Bowden:

“Dutch Bros is looking to invest in the Village,” Heil stated. “They would like to create a drive-up coffee and drink facility. No variances are being sought.”

She added the project has been presented to and unanimously approved by the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

The site plan itself includes a 950 square-foot, one-story building with a drive-thru facility. The new coffee spot would be located on Outparcel 12B in Orchard Town Center; this is the far northeastern corner lot, near the intersection of Old Troy Road and Center Grove Road.

In November of 2024, the Village Board approved a re-subdivision of Outparcel 12 into lots 12A and 12B, with 12B going to the future Dutch Bros location. The tenant for lot 12A has not yet been publicly announced.

The Glen Carbon Village Board is set to consider this and other agenda items at their next meeting this Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest updates.

