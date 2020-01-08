Glen Carbon Authorities Probe Incident Where Pedestrian Was Struck Tuesday Night Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Police and Fire Department personnel worked a serious incident around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois 159 across from Walgreen's after a pedestrian was struck. Article continues after sponsor message The man was rushed to Anderson Hospital for emergency care, authorities said. For a period of time, that section of Illinois Route 159 was closed while authorities investigated the accident. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending