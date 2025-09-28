GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon trustees recently approved site plans for a new Retina Institute location opening in the village’s Sunset Park Plaza development.

A resolution approving site plans for the Retina Institute were approved unanimously at the Sept. 23, 2025 Village Board meeting. Their current location is at 5 Country Club Executive Park in Glen Carbon.

According to Community Development Director Erika Heil, the new facility will consist of an approximately 6,318 square foot office building and parking lot on 0.97 acres of land in Sunset Park Plaza.

Developers are not seeking any variances since the property is already properly zoned for its intended use, which according to the resolution, is as a “retina institute for patients and office space.”

Trustee Ben Malischeski asked about the landscaping plans for the site, as nearby residents were reportedly concerned about losing trees which currently serve as a landscape buffer. Justin Venvertloh with Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen (TWM), Inc. said this landscape buffer will be “enhanced” with additional plants as part of this project.

At the same meeting, trustees also approved an extension of the site plan for the future Meijer grocery store in Orchard Town Center. More details about that site plan extension are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

