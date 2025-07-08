GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved more than $200,000 for improvements to a major intersection in the village.

The project will consist of widening Illinois Route 159 to the east and Glen Carbon Road to the south to establish a northbound and an eastbound right-turn lane at the intersection of Route 159, Glen Carbon Road, and Cottonwood Road. The improved area will cover an approximate length of 0.19 miles, according to the village’s Resolution for Improvement Under the Illinois Highway Code.

The Village Board has allocated $209,627 for the project, which will be paid using Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds. Mayor Bob Marcus asked if the village had more MFT funds available, which was confirmed.

Public Works Director Scott Slemer explained at Tuesday’s meeting that the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) asked the village to adopt a resolution authorizing the use of MFT funds for the project, which trustees did shortly afterwards.

Village Board members previously passed a resolution on May 13, 2025, entering into a construction engineering services agreement with Juneau Associates, Inc. for the project. Construction engineering will mark the project’s third phase and will be funded with a combination of federal, local, and MFT funds.

The construction engineering portion is expected to take six months, though an exact timeline for the project’s overall completion was not yet included.

