



GLEN CARBON – The future Dutch Bros Coffee location in Glen Carbon is moving forward with unanimous Village Board approval.

Trustees on Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a site plan for a 950 square-foot Dutch Bros drive-thru facility in Orchard Town Center.

Mayor Bob Marcus added the Glen Carbon location will also feature a walk-up order window and parking spaces. The site plan itself states there will be 19 standard parking spaces, one Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant parking space, and three bicycle parking spaces.

The chain’s first-ever Illinois location will occupy Outparcel 12B in Orchard Town Center. This would place the future coffee spot in the far southeastern corner of the development, near the AT&T store at the intersection of Troy Road and Center Grove Road.

In November of 2024 , the Village Board approved a re-subdivision of Outparcel 12 into lots 12A and 12B; the tenant for lot 12A has not yet been publicly announced.

Edin Coralic, the owner of St. Louis-based Coralic Architecture, spoke at this week’s Village Board meeting about his company’s excitement to make the new establishment a reality.

“[We’re] really excited about bringing Dutch Bros to Glen Carbon,” Coralic said. “It is our first Illinois location with our eastern expansion.

“The project’s currently in the bid phase, we should have our [General Contractor] picked up in the next 10 days or so, and we’re looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

Tim Lowe, senior vice president of Development for The Staenberg Group (the developers behind Orchard Town Center) added the Dutch Bros site will be near a planned pocket park with connections to nearby Madison County Transit (MCT) bike trails.

Trustees voted unanimously to approve the site plan, moving the project one step closer to completion. Construction on the site is expected to begin shortly after a bid has been awarded.

