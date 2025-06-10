GLEN CARBON – New water mains and asphalt resurfacing are coming to certain streets in Glen Carbon.

The Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a $712,609.14 bid from Kamex Inc. for the small main replacement program. This was the lowest of three total bids received for the project.

The full scope of the project includes the replacement of 4-inch cast iron water mains along certain sections of Austin, Collinsville, Summit, and Sunset Avenues in Glen Carbon. The old water mains will be replaced with new 8-inch PVC mains before each roadway is milled and overlayed with a new hot-mix asphalt surface.

Mayor Bob Marcus asked how many more phases of the small main replacement program are left, and if all the work is taking place in the village’s “Old Town” neighborhood. Public Works Director Scott Slemer gave a cost-dependent estimate that the work could be completed in one or two more phases, and confirmed it would all take place in Old Town.

Trustee Ben Maliszewski asked if the asphalt resurfacing costs were included in the bid, which was also confirmed.

Glen Carbon’s Consulting Engineers, Juneau Associates, Inc., previously recommended awarding the project to Kamex Inc. With no further discussion, the Kamex Inc. bid for the small main replacement program was approved unanimously.

