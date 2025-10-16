GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon residents are set to pay more for their sewer service starting next year.

The Village Board of Trustees this week unanimously approved annual increases to the service charge and usage fees for sewer service supplied by the village. The first increase will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, with additional annual increases each year through 2030.

Residents currently pay a $5.50 monthly sewer service charge. This will be raised to $6 per month in 2026, followed by annual 50 cent increases each year until 2030 with a monthly rate of $8.

The village’s current usage fee of $8 per 1,000 gallons is also increasing to $9.60 in 2026 before rising by 30 cents annually to $10.80 in 2030. Customers outside village limits will also see their annual sewer service charges increase by 50 cents as their usage fees rise by 20 cents per year over the same time period until 2030.

Tap-on fees to connect new customers will also increase from $2,725 to $3,500 for new single-family residential users, with new multi-family homes and commercial/industrial customers to pay an additional $350 for a total of $3,850.

These changes in tap-on fees are meant to “resemble the more aggressive structures” used for rates in surrounding communities like Edwardsville and Maryville to fund their sewer construction projects, according to a report on the village’s sewer rate study prepared by Juneau Associates Inc.

As for the general sewer rate increases, the report states: “Sewer rates should reflect the total cost of providing sewer service.” Financial audits from 2019 to 2024 and other data show the village has failed to meet its sewer expenses for three of the last six fiscal years, having last adjusted its rates over eight years ago in 2017.

More details about the increased sewer service rates taking effect next year are available starting on page 47 of the Oct. 14, 2025 Village Board meeting packet.

