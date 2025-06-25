GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon trustees on Tuesday approved an agreement to install new security cameras in currently uncovered areas throughout the village.

The $42,500 agreement between the city and Flock Safety Inc. will see the installation of two license plate reader (LPR) cameras, one fixed-position solar video camera, and four pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) security cameras.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Public Safety Administrative Supervisor Coleen Schaller said that of the seven total new cameras, the two LPRs are being included for free. She then described some of the areas these new cameras will cover.

“The first areas that we’re focusing on are the walk-on path, footpath access to the bike trails in the subdivisions that [were] previously uncovered by cameras,” Schaller said. “We’re trying to cover all those access points.”

She estimated that two cameras will be installed in the Huntington subdivision, along with two cameras in Iron Mountain Lake and one camera in Timberwolfe. The final two cameras, the free LPRs, will be installed near Walmart to monitor a nearby intersection.

According to the resolution, the Glen Carbon Police Department recommended purchasing the additional camera hardware. The Flock camera system was chosen because it is “the only compatible system that can provide access to the existing Flock Camera Systems installed in the business districts of Glen Carbon.” Schaller confirmed that Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowe’s, and all businesses in the Dierbergs Plaza currently use Flock cameras, allowing greater connectivity for law enforcement use.

“With the increase of retail thefts, a lot of these businesses have gone to having Flock cameras on site,” she said. “When they do buy into them, then we have the ability to tap into them and a feed to dispatch for live view, and also for investigators to be watching them when we have retail thefts.”

Schaller added that other Homeowners Association (HOA)-managed subdivisions can opt into their own independent camera agreements with Flock Safety if the HOAs decide to do so. While these agreements are separate from the village in terms of cost, Schaller said the GCPD will still have access to any additional Flock cameras installed.

Plans for future security cameras will focus next on local parks, according to Schaller. She said the department’s “ultimate goal is to add cameras every year in phases.”

“Our goal, of course ... is, we want coverage in our parks,” Schaller said. “Where we have Homecoming and where we have lots of bodies and foot traffic, it is always good and always helpful for us law enforcement to have instant eyes on everything.”

She also said this new Flock camera system would allow the village to access other Flock cameras across the river in Missouri. When asked if other jurisdictions could access Glen Carbon’s cameras, Schaller said only if the village allows it. She added that an “in-house” policy is being discussed concerning when and how the village would share footage with other law enforcement agencies from across state lines.

According to the Order Form for hardware and software products from Flock, the company is providing camera setup, testing, electrical connection, maintenance, and other services free of charge, resulting in a $7,050 discount for the village. The contract’s $42,500 total stems from an annual recurring subtotal of $21,250; the contract has an initial term of 24 months with a renewal term of another 24 months, billed annually.

