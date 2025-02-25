GLEN CARBON – Major upgrades are coming to Schon Park in Glen Carbon following Village Board approval of a $260,000 agreement, putting the next phase of park improvements in motion.

Phase 3 improvements include four pickleball courts, two tennis courts, two basketball courts, and a series of connecting paths, as shown in a site improvement plan from TWM, Inc. Work to be completed in future phases includes new pavillions, a soccer field, a fitness court, a new maintenance building, and a multi-purpose path.

Public Works Director Scott Slemer said at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting he estimates construction on Phase 3 will begin in October of 2025.

Trustees unanimously approved a $260,000 agreement with TWM, Inc. to perform engineering services for the Schon Park Phase 3 project. The full scope of the agreement includes design and construction engineering, bidding, permitting and review, grant application, and grant administration.

Glen Carbon was recently awarded a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant to complete the third phase of the Schon Park project. Slemer said an additional $150,000 is expected to come in the form of Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) grant funding.

