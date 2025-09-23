



GLEN CARBON – Major upgrades are coming soon to Schon Park in Glen Carbon after a $1.4 million bid to build the park’s third phase of improvements was unanimously approved.

On Tuesday, the Village Board of Trustees approved a $1,418,466.58 bid from Byrne & Jones Construction for the construction of Schon Park Phase 3 improvements.

Director of Public Works Director Scott Slemer said the third phase of Schon Park improvements will include the installation of new tennis courts, pickleball courts, and basketball courts with interconnected sidewalks. He expects construction to begin this October and be completed by October of 2026.

Glen Carbon has secured $750,000 in total grant funding towards the completion of this project, including a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant and a $150,000 Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) grant.

Earlier this year, trustees approved $260,000 for Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen (TWM), Inc. to perform engineering services for these Phase 3 improvements, including design and construction engineering services, as well as project bidding, grant application, and other related services.

