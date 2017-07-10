GLEN CARBON - The hot weather has finally hit the area and already one community has established cooling centers for the week.

Glen Carbon Police Chief Todd Link made an announcement today that the Village of Glen Carbon has made a declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department – Community Room - located at 149 N. Main will be open as a Mass Care Cooling Shelter for the following dates and time:

8 a.m.-9 p.m. - Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13.

In addition, the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at 198 S. Main

Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

If you need further assistance, feel free to contact the Police Department at (618) 288-7226. If shelter is ever needed out of this designated time, please contact the Glen Carbon Police Department.

