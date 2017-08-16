GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Aldi reopening has been embraced with open arms of area residents.

The business closed for remodeling after Wednesday, July 5, for major remodeling. The business, located at 16 Cottonwood Road in Glen Carbon, opened on Aug. 7 and since that time business has been brisk.

A handful of shoppers were surveyed Saturday and each was loaded with a cart full of groceries and said they like the changes and additions. Throughout Saturday and Sunday this past weekend and all the days during the week, the Aldi store has been busy since reopening.

The store work was extensive and the parking lot area was also completely resurfaced. One of the people surveyed said she thinks there is a considerable extension of items in the store with the renovation.

