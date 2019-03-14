Glen and Betty Gill Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary on March 21
Glen and Betty Gill will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 21. The two were married on March 21, 1969. The two will celebrate their anniversary with a dinner with family.
The couple has two daughters, Cherie (Jeff) Mortland of Bunker Hill and Laura (Craig) Jones of Plainview. They have two grandchildren: Andrew Jones and Abbygale Mortland.
Glen is a retired electrician from Olin Brass and Betty is retired from Crown Optical's business office.