FOSTERBURG - Givin' It All For Guts is hosting an important blood drive on Wednesday, November 30 in Fosterburg. The blood drive is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Fosterburg Township Community Center, 2919 Main St., Fosterburg.

Givin' It All For Guts is a local non-profit that raises funds to support the research of Crohn's Disease, Colitis, and IBD illnesses.

The American Red Cross always stresses this is a vital time to donate blood during the holiday season because the donations sometimes trail off, but the needs do not.

"The region has been dealing with a blood shortage for almost two years now," Angela Richards, president of Givin' It All For Guts, said. "What a great gift this is to give someone this time of year."

