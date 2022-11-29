FOSTERBURG - Givin' It All For Guts is hosting an important blood drive on Wednesday, November 30 in Fosterburg. The blood drive is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Fosterburg Township Community Center, 2919 Main St., Fosterburg.

Givin' It All For Guts is a local non-profit that raises funds to support the research of Crohn's Disease, Colitis, and IBD illnesses.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The American Red Cross always stresses this is a vital time to donate blood during the holiday season because the donations sometimes trail off, but the needs do not.

"The region has been dealing with a blood shortage for almost two years now," Angela Richards, president of Givin' It All For Guts, said. "What a great gift this is to give someone this time of year."

More like this:

BJC Community Cares Blood Drives Are Set
Jul 8, 2025
Duckworth Hosts Telephone Town Hall, Highlighting Negative Impacts of Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ on Illinois
Jun 28, 2025
For Your Health — Make Wellness Part of Spring Cleaning  
Jun 10, 2025
Fatal Shooting Reported at 3rd Chute Bar and Grill II in Alton
3 days ago
Carlinville Community To Host Community Blood Drive With ImpactLife Wednesday, July 2
Jun 18, 2025

 