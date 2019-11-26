BETHALTO, IL -- Givin’ It All For Guts (a local non-profit which supports the research
of Crohn’s Disease, Colitis and IBD at Washington University in St. Louis – IBD
Group) recently held its annual 5K event in Alton, IL. There were close to 100
runners and walkers who participated. The organization anticipates the
revenue generated from the 5K to bring their overall donations of over $40,000.

The mission of the non-profit is to support individuals seeking a cure for Crohn’s
Disease and Colitis through research and compassion. Our board has
contributed over 1,700 volunteer hours, donated patient care bags to local
physician offices, and recently increased our outreach to pediatric patients at
Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Givin’ It All For Guts partners with Dr. Matthew Ciorba, Director of the IBD
Program and Research at Washington University. Dr. Ciorba and his team are
committed to the goal of advancing IBD research, clinical care, and education.
For more information on recent activities of Givin’ It, All For Guts go to
www.givinitallforguts.org.

More like this:

SIUE’s Dr. Danielle N. Lee’s “Teaposium” Invites Students to Join her Research Efforts of Field Mice and Pouched Rats   
Mar 26, 2025
SIUE Appoints Christopher Slaten, PhD, as Associate Provost for Research and Dean of the Graduate School
Mar 25, 2025
Republicans Again Reject Durbin’s Unanimous Consent Request To Pass Resolution In Support Of Medical Research At NIH
Mar 13, 2025
Durbin Meets With Argonne National Lab Director As Trump Administration Threatens Future Of Scientific Research
3 days ago
Durbin Shares Story Of Illinois Researcher At Usda Fired During DOGE’s Short-Sighted Purge Of Critical Government Employees
Mar 8, 2025

 