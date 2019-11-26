BETHALTO, IL -- Givin’ It All For Guts (a local non-profit which supports the research

of Crohn’s Disease, Colitis and IBD at Washington University in St. Louis – IBD

Group) recently held its annual 5K event in Alton, IL. There were close to 100

runners and walkers who participated. The organization anticipates the

revenue generated from the 5K to bring their overall donations of over $40,000.

The mission of the non-profit is to support individuals seeking a cure for Crohn’s

Disease and Colitis through research and compassion. Our board has

contributed over 1,700 volunteer hours, donated patient care bags to local

physician offices, and recently increased our outreach to pediatric patients at

Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Givin’ It All For Guts partners with Dr. Matthew Ciorba, Director of the IBD

Program and Research at Washington University. Dr. Ciorba and his team are

committed to the goal of advancing IBD research, clinical care, and education.

For more information on recent activities of Givin’ It, All For Guts go to

www.givinitallforguts.org.

