Givin It All For Guts
BETHALTO, IL -- Givin’ It All For Guts (a local non-profit which supports the research
of Crohn’s Disease, Colitis and IBD at Washington University in St. Louis – IBD
Group) recently held its annual 5K event in Alton, IL. There were close to 100
runners and walkers who participated. The organization anticipates the
revenue generated from the 5K to bring their overall donations of over $40,000.
The mission of the non-profit is to support individuals seeking a cure for Crohn’s
Disease and Colitis through research and compassion. Our board has
contributed over 1,700 volunteer hours, donated patient care bags to local
physician offices, and recently increased our outreach to pediatric patients at
Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
Givin’ It All For Guts partners with Dr. Matthew Ciorba, Director of the IBD
Program and Research at Washington University. Dr. Ciorba and his team are
committed to the goal of advancing IBD research, clinical care, and education.
For more information on recent activities of Givin’ It, All For Guts go to
www.givinitallforguts.org.
