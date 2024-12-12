EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge, Edwardsville’s newest “utopia” complete with a nail bar, med spa and cocktail lounge, will host a Christmas party for all to enjoy.

From 4–10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, community members are invited to EXO for a fun-filled Christmas party. All of EXO’s services will be available, and attendees can also enjoy photos with the Grinch, music by DJ Spicy, and over $3,000 worth of giveaways.

“It’s everything Christmas,” said EXO owner Gina Gamblin.

Located at 2157 Center in Edwardsville, EXO opened in 2019 but was destroyed in a fire in 2021. The lounge reopened earlier this year and Gamblin said they are “off to a good start.”

“I am so proud of EXO and where we are today,” she added. “The brand has been through a lot, and I appreciate all the support and love from the community.”

EXO previously hosted a variety of special events, and Gamblin is eager to bring these events back to the space starting with the Christmas party on Dec. 21. She noted that there will be games, Christmas carols, holiday specials, Christmas cocktails and more for people to enjoy on top of all the services that EXO offers.

The Grinch, portrayed by Amber Klear, will also be present for photo ops and mischief throughout the day. Gamblin is especially excited about the giveaways, including gift cards and services that total over $3,000.

She explained that EXO is trying to grow organically, and they rely on customer support to do so. When people enjoy their experience at EXO, Gamblin encourages them to share that with their friends and family so the lounge can rebuild its customer base. She is proud of the brand she has created, and she is eager to share the luxury with everyone in the Edwardsville area and beyond.

“EXO is contagious, and you can easily spend hours here,” Gamblin said. “I tell everyone that if you wake up in the middle of the night and you’re thinking about EXO, it’s completely normal.”

The Christmas party will be a fun way to kick off EXO’s events and celebrate a successful reopening. For more information about EXO Lounge, their services, or the upcoming events, visit their official website at VisitEXO.com or their official Facebook page.

