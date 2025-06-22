SPRINGFIELD — As the school year approaches, the Illinois Optometric Association urges families to make comprehensive eye exams a priority on their back-to-school checklist. Vision is a key component of academic success, and undiagnosed vision problems can hinder a child’s ability to read, write, and learn effectively.

According to the American Optometric Association, one in four school-aged children has an undetected vision condition. Unlike basic vision screenings at schools or pediatric offices, comprehensive eye exams with a doctor of optometry can detect a wide range of issues — including focusing problems, eye teaming, depth perception, and eye health concerns — that could otherwise go unnoticed.

“Comprehensive eye exams are necessary to detect problems that a simple vision screening can miss, such as eye coordination, moderate amounts of farsightedness and astigmatism,” says Angela Oberreiter, OD, President & Chair of the Illinois Optometric Association. “Good vision is foundational to learning, and early detection of any issue helps set children up for success in the classroom and beyond.”

Illinois law requires an eye exam for children entering kindergarten or enrolling in a school for the first time in Illinois. These exams help identify conditions such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and binocular vision disorders — all of which can affect learning and behavior in the classroom.

Signs that a child may be experiencing vision problems include: • Complaints of headaches or eye strain • Squinting or sitting too close to the board or screen • Losing place while reading • Avoiding near work or reading altogether • Behavioral issues stemming from frustration

Make Eye Health a Priority Scheduling an eye exam before the school year begins ensures your child starts with clear vision and confidence. Many Illinois optometrists offer flexible appointments throughout the summer, including evening and weekend hours to accommodate busy family schedules. To find an optometrist near you and learn more about children’s vision health, visit https://illinois.aoa.org/find-a-doctor. Let’s give every child the tools they need to succeed — starting with a clear vision for the school year ahead.

