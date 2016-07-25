ROXANA - The Actors and Artists of the Riverbend theater group had a highly successful weekend at The Nazarene Community Center in Roxana.

The production of “Give My Regards to Broadway” was a hit, with a sold out crowd on Friday evening and solid attendance on Saturday and Sunday.

Proceeds from event benefit Jacoby Arts Center programs in Alton.

The show’s producer Sue Mueller said she couldn’t be more pleased with how things turned out for the group.

“It was very well-attended,” Mueller said of the weekend. “We had a lot of community support. We had a lot of families and seniors coming out for shows and people supporting the young people in our shows. This production had ages of 12 through 75, so there was quite an age span. We have grown each year with our programs.”

Mueller also stressed that the group thrives because of continued support of sponsor Liberty Bank, Community Service League, anonymous donors and ticket sales.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Over the past four years, AAR has given back over $10,000 to community non-profits,” she said. “The organization continues to grow and will be expanding its reach.”

“Give My Regards to Broadway” combines the greatest show tunes of George M. Cohan with a sparkling story revealed in an entertaining, charming and toe-tapping musical.

The story plot is as follows: Dick Foster (director) is opening a Broadway show but is having problems with both money and his leading lady. Mary Collins, an aspiring actress from New Rochelle, plus ’Legs’ Ruby, a bookie who is on the run from the mob, then enters into the scene. Just as all appears lost, a “financial ’angel'” appears with the money to do the show and Mary gets her big chance at stardom.

The play is filled with fascinating character roles, including the "Donald O’Connor-type" pianist, Betty, the Virginia belle in the chorus, along with a variety of chorus girls, gangsters. The setting is a New York rehearsal stage. The Cohan songs are among his most memorable: “Give My Regards To Broadway,” “You’re A Grand Old Flag,” “Mary’s A Grand Old Name” and many more.

Mueller said several veterans were in attendance because the show had such a patriotic style.

Cast members were: Rick Noack, Daniel Nosce, Joey Ciaramitaro, Latasha Burrell, Anna Schmidt, Becca Noack, Laney Gibbons, Lily Wilson, Bethany Tormino, Cate Hamilton, Morgan Ruden, E'niya Fields, Kerry Miller, Linda Kesler and Matt Contarino.

Production team was Director Sue Mueller, Vocal/band director Caitlin Peach, Choreographer Gordon Cragg, Technical Director Jerry Mueller and Andrew Noack on spotlight.

Mueller was uncertain which production the community group would take next, but said they were kicking around some type of Christmas-oriented production.

More like this: