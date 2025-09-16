ST. LOUIS — In September, the American Red Cross reminds people that giving blood now helps support patients the moment they need medical care. Donors of all types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are asked to make an appointment to give.

National Preparedness Month is underway – a time to remember lifesaving blood products are an essential part of preparedness for every type of disaster, whether it be home fires or natural disasters, such as hurricanes, flooding and wildfires. Severe weather can disrupt blood collections by causing blood drive cancellations and impacting donors’ ability to give. Additionally, trauma patients may need blood product transfusions within minutes of entering emergency rooms. Those who give now could help someone in dire moments.



A little care goes a long way

People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by our Red Cross community and fans of PEANUTS for the past 75 years. Those who come to give by Sept. 21 will receive an exclusive Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag with one of four special T-shirt designs, while supplies last. Thousands of golden tickets are also randomly hidden in mystery bags throughout the country. Donors who find a golden ticket when they open their bag can redeem it through an online form for all four T-shirts!

Bonus: Those who come to give platelets Sept. 22-Oct. 5, 2025, can also receive a classic Red Cross x PEANUTS sweatshirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last. See RedCrossBlood.org/Peanuts for details on all offers.

To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Additionally, all who come to give Sept. 22-Oct. 19, 2025, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 16-30, 2025:

ILLINOIS

Madison

Collinsville

9/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street

Edwardsville

9/22/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Marquee Edwardsville, 1254 University Drive, Suite 200

9/24/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd

9/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road

9/30/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street

Glen Carbon

9/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach Pl

Highland

9/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

9/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Waterloo

9/29/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St.

_______________

Randolph

Red Bud

9/18/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

9/30/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., City of Belleville, 101 S Illinois St

Fairview Heights

9/16/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/17/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/18/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/20/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/25/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/30/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Lebanon

9/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., McKendree University, 1200 Alton

Smithton

9/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street

_______________

MISSOURI

Crawford

Cuba

9/29/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St.

_______________

Franklin

Sullivan

9/29/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

Washington

9/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/20/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/24/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

9/29/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

Barnhart

9/24/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Library - Windsor Branch, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd

De Soto

9/30/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd Street

Fenton

9/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Connect Church, 1779 Springdale Blvd

Festus

9/29/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

9/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Growing Faith Ministries, 2294 West State Hwy 47

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

9/22/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

Saint Charles

9/23/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Pkwy

9/29/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

Saint Peters

9/16/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/17/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/20/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/23/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/30/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Weldon Spring

9/26/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ Weldon, 945 Wolfrum Rd.

Wentzville

9/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway

_______________

Saint Francois

Bismarck

9/16/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive

Bonne Terre

9/25/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street

Farmington

9/21/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton

9/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street

9/24/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1604 West Columbia

Park Hills

9/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

9/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

9/26/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

Bridgeton

9/25/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

9/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/17/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/18/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/20/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/25/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Eureka

9/25/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109

9/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd

Fenton

9/22/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverchase YMCA, 990 Horan Dr.

9/26/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

9/26/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

9/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

9/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

9/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 14317 Manchester Rd

Saint Louis

9/16/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/17/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/18/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/19/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/20/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/21/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/22/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue

9/23/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/23/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd.

9/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd

9/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/26/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

9/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/28/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/29/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

9/30/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/30/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane

Town and Country

9/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Episcopal Church, 1166 South Mason

Wildwood

9/25/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd

9/28/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________

Saint Louis City

9/22/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

9/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

9/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Market Street

9/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

9/27/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., 500 N. Vandeventer Ave

9/28/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Louis Cathedral Basilica, 4430 Maryland Ave

9/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

9/30/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., McClure Engineering, 1000 Clark Ave

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

9/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton



_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.



Amplify your impact - volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

