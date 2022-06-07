Give Blood In Honor Of World Blood Donor Day

ST. LOUIS - Each year on June 14, the American Red Cross joins blood collection organizations around the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, which recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who make it possible. Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give lifesaving blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross. Eligible donors are encouraged to be part of something big by making an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

Blood donations decline in late spring and early summer – especially during holiday weeks, like Memorial Day and Independence Day – but the need for blood and platelet transfusions doesn’t take a summer break. Generous blood and platelet donors are critically important in ensuring lifesaving care is available the moment patients need it. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you for helping, in honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.*

Article continues after sponsor message

Blood Drive Spotlight: 19th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive – June 14, 15 & 16

Baseball season is in full swing, and that means it’s time once again to roll up a sleeve to help save lives. Join the Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross at the 19th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 14-16 at 22 locations in the St. Louis, Greater St. Louis and Metro East areas. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive this limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals ‘Knock It Outta The Park’ T-shirt, while supplies last.

Last year over 1,700 blood donations were collected. To find locations and to make an appointment simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Enter/Use sponsor code CARDS.

More like this: