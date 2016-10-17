EXPLORERS GO 1-3 IN TOURNEY: Marquette Catholic dropped three of four matches Saturday in the Freeburg Monster Mash volleyball tournament, but set a pair of school records on the day.

The Explorers fell to Waterloo Gibault 25-23, 20-25, 15-10; Chester 25-22, 25-15; and Nashville 25-16, 24-26, 15-8, but defeated Okawville 21-25, 25-21, 15-9.

Laura Hamilton had 131 digs on the day, setting a school single-match record of 40 against Nashville and establishing a school single-season record of 475 digs and school career record of 718 digs; Marissa Nosco had 94 assists, including tying her school single-match record of 29 against Okawville, 35 points and 13 aces; Michelle Cameron had 19 blocks and 28 kills; and Regina Guehlstorf had 33 kills on the day.

CM WINS, PANTHERS THIRD IN TOURNEY: Civic Memorial went 4-0 on the day to win the 10th Jersey Tournament Satuday, the Eagles defeating Staunton for the title. Jersey defeated Greenville in three games for third place, Carrollton defeated Concord Triopia for fifth and Litchfield defeated East Alton-Wood River in the seventh-place match.

The Bulldogs went 3-1 behind the Eagles, with the Panthers also going 3-1 with Carrollton; Greenville was 2-2 on the day, Triopia and Litchfield were both 1-3 and the Oilers were 0-4 on the day.

Faith Franke had 34 points and 16 blocks on the day for Jersey; Kate Walsh 21 points and 43 assists; Katelyn Walker 55 digs and 46 service receives; and Mackenzie Thurston 55 digs, 40 service receptions 44 kills on 72 attacks, a 61 percent average on kills.

Representatives on the All-Tournament team included Kennedy Cairns, Baleigh Gehrs and Sydney Marshall from CM; Tori Seago and Annamarie Shearlock of Staunton; Thurston and Franke from Jersey; Logan Niehaus of Greenville; Macy Wade of Carrollton; Courtney Privia of Concord Triopia; Ellie Niemann of Litchfield; and Lauren Robinson of EAWR.

The 9-17 Panthers host CM Monday, host Triad Tuesday and visit Hardin-Calhoun Wednesday before hosting an IHSA Class 3A Regional beginning Oct. 24.

