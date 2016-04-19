ALTON/JERSEYVILLE - Alton’s girls are primed and ready for Thursday’s Alton Invitational track and field meet at the AHS track.

Head coach Terry Mitchell encouraged residents to turn out because it will be the last time Alton senior All-Stater LaJarvia Brown will perform on the track in a live high school meet.

Alton won the Jersey girls meet on Friday with 106 points. Chatham-Glenwood was second with 90 points, then Mascoutah with 86 points, Jersey with 58 points, Bartonville Limestone with 13 points and Madison with eight points.

"I applauded the girls after the meet and told them myself and the coaching staff were thoroughly impressed at the way they competed," Coach Mitchell said. "The girls worked and ran hard and because of it came up with first place in the meet. We were short-handed a few people but the other girls stepped up anyway and got chances. That is what you have to be able to do when you have the opportunity. I am very proud of the girls."

Alton winners were:

LaJarvia Brown in the 300 hurdles (46.7); the long jump (18-1); and triple jump (37-7.5).

Katie Mans in the high jump (5-4)

Jewell Wagner in the shot put (39-6)

Alexis James in the discus (103-11)

The 4 x 100 relay of TyR. Holloway, A. Green, A. Moss and R. Valyo was second (53.01). The same girls were second in the 4 x 200 relay (1:52.4).

Holloway was second in the 200 (27.0).

Highlights for Jersey in Jersey Meet:

Jersey girls track and field coach Megan Taake said: “Weather was a huge improvement from what we have been competing in on Friday, so we were all excited to see times and results for the night. There were multiple PR's made within the last week.

“Kaleigh Grace (Jr) ran a 5:56.7 in the 1,600 meters, which goes along with Sydney Merle's (sophomore) 5:59 in the same event so we are looking more and more competitive in the mile. Sydney Merle also ran a 2:35 in the 800 meters for a PR as well. Our 4 x 800 team is becoming more and more consistent getting under 11:00 with everyone running in the 2:30's and low 2:40's.

“Our throws group is a young group, but they are improving with each meet. Kyla Allen (sophomore) was able to place in the shot (31'6") and discus (80'5"). Important first-place finishes were Kiara Chapman (junior in the 400 meters with a 1:00.8 and our 4 x 400 team with a 4:18.

"Sydney Merle (sophomore) and Claire Walsh (senior) tied for third place in high jump and Claire also placed third in the open 100 Hurdles. Our 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 teams placed third overall and Anne Snyders (junior) and Caroline Crawford (senior) teamed up to place third and fifth in the 200 meters.”

Taake said overall, Friday was a good showing from a variety of events and being able to compete with teams like Alton and Chatham Glenwood make us hopeful for meets to come.

Jersey next has the Chatham Invite on Friday.

