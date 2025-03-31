FRIDAY, MARCH 28, 2025, GIRLS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, FREEBURG 0: Erin Kretzer and Layla Tobin had the two goals McGivney needed to take the first-ever night game under lights at McGivney on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Peyton Ellis made two saves in goal, while Karpenter Farmer had one save as the two shared the clean sheet.

McGivney keeps their 100 percent record intact at 6-0-0, while the Midgets go to 1-4-0.

The Griffins play at Althoff Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, and at Metro East Lutheran High at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

In the consolation semifinals of the Route 66 Kickoff Classic at Loveless Park in Carlinville, the host Cavaliers defeated Riverton 8-0, while Auburn won over Virden North Mac 6-1. In the tournament semifinals, Roxana got past Greenville 1-0, and Lincoln nipped Gillespie 2-1.

In other results from the Friday fixtures, Winnetka New Trier and Columbia ended in a 0-0 draw, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Litchfield 5-1.

