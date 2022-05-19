GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A REGIONAL AT CIVIC MEMORIAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, JERSEY 1: Abrianna Garrett had a hat trick, with Brooke Harris and Aubrey Voyles also scoring as CM won over Jersey in the second semifinal to set up a match against Triad for the regional title and to advance to the sectional.

Halie Carter, assisted by Haleigh Emory, had the lone Panthers goal, while Lauren Lyons had 14 saves in goal for Jersey and Kaylyn Aiello had none for CM.

The Eagles are now 12-11-0 and take on Triad in the regional final Friday at 5 p.m. The Panthers were eliminated at 4-19-1.

TRIAD 12, TAYLORVILLE 0: Hannah Sparks had a hat trick and Gina Catanzaro had a brace (two goals), while Alina Ayran, Caty Burton, Kinlee Lippert, Brynn Presley, Karen Speer, Ezra Wilder and Breanna Zurek all scored as Triad opened its defense of their Class 2A championship with a win over Taylorville in the first regional semifinal at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Ayran and Maddie Milligan had two assists each for the Knights, with Carson Bohnenstiehl, Burton, Catanzaro, Lippert and Speer also assisting.

Kendall Chigas recorded the clean sheet for Triad in goal.

The Knights are now 19-1-0, while the Tornadoes were eliminated at 0-25-0,

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT QUINCY NOTRE DAME

In the first semifinal at Advance Physical Therapy Field in Quincy, the host Raiders eliminated Piasa Southwestern 6-0, while the second semifinal between Marquette Catholic and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was suspended by lightning and heavy thunderstorms that moved into the Quincy area shortly after regulation ended goalless. The teams will play extra time this afternoon at 4 p.m. at Quincy, with the winner moving to the final on Friday against QND.

The Raiders are now 19-3-3, while the Piasa Birds end their season 15-6-0.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL AT MASCOUTAH

In the Mascoutah regional, Mattoon eliminated Highland 1-0, and will go on to the final on Friday at 6 p.m. against the host Indians, who defeated Charleston 14-0 in the first semifinal. The Bulldogs' season ends at 3-19-0.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST

GRANITE CITY 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Ella Hickam and Madison Vasiloff, assisted by Emmi Hogan and Savanhna Khammanyvong, scored the goals to help Granite City advance with the win over East in the Belleville West regional second semifinal at Bob Goalby Field.

Alivia Upshaw had four saves in goal as she recorded the clean sheet for the Warriors, while Kendal Clay had six saves for the Lancers.

Granite is now 7-7-4 and moves on to Friday evening's final at 6 p.m. against defending Class 3A champion O'Fallon, who eliminated the host Maroons 8-0 in the first semifinal. East's season ends at 11-11-3.

