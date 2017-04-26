GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 5, BREESE MATER DEI 0: Brianna Hatfield scored twice for Alton as the Redbirds blanked Breese Mater Dei 5-0 in Breese Tuesday, the Redbirds gong to 9-3-1 on the year.

Lindsey Grossheim, Katie Kercher and Morgan Rauscher also goaled for the Redbirds, who got the clean sheet from Kaija Ufert. Alton next meets Hazelwood West at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home before going to Edwardsville at 6:30 p.m. May 2.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Four different Tigers scored as Edwardsville defeated Granite City 4-1 in a Tuesday evening Southwestern Conference match at Gene Baker Field; the Tigers improved to 9-3-2 on the year, 2-1-1 in the SWC, while the Warriors fell to 9-4 on the year, 2-3 in the league.

Abby Crabtree, Sydni Stevens, Ashlin West and Megan Woll all goaled for the Tigers, while Lexi Grote scored for the Warriors. Regan Windau got the win in goal for EHS, while Viktoria Johnson took the loss.

The Tigers are scheduled to play St. Joseph's in St. Louis today before hosting Alton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Stadium; the Warriors meet the Redbirds at Piasa Motor Fuels Field at 4:30 p.m. May 4.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, MASCOUTAH 0: Cassie Hall got the only goal of the match as Civic Memorial blanked Mascoutah 1-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Mascoutah Tuesday to go to 7-8 overall on the season, 2-6 in the MVC; the Indians fell to 10-6 overall, 2-3 in the league.

Samantha Mann recorded the clean sheet for the Eagles, who host Roxana at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Metro East Lutheran at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

CARLINVILLE 3, JERSEY 0: Rory Drew scored twice for Carlinville as the Cavaliers defeated Jersey 3-0 in Carlinville Tuesday. The Panthers fell to 3-11 on the year while the Cavs improved to 12-4-1.

Lexi Egelhoff also scored for Carlinville. Nicole Maag was in goal for the Panthers, who host Waterloo at 5:30 p.m. Monday and visit Civic Memorial at 5:30 p.m. May 4.

ROXANA 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Roxana scored twice in each half as the Shells defeated backyard rival East Alton-Wood River 4-0 at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday. The Shells moved to 11-1 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 2-12.

Brynn Huddleston, Abby Kurth, Emma Lucas and Mykala Rosales each scored for the Shells, who got the clean sheet from Braeden Lackey. Emily Sidwell was in goal for the Oilers.

Roxana hosts Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and visits Civic Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Oilers host Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Beardstown at 5 p.m. Monday.

