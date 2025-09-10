Rachel Johnson Wins O’Fallon Invite, Sarah Hyten Third

SHILOH – Edwardsville senior Rachel Johnson was the only golfer in the 110-person field to shoot under par on Tuesday at Tamarack Golf Course.

Her 1-under par 70 won her the O’Fallon Invite by two strokes and led her team to a third-place finish. Johnson’s teammate Emerson Gusewelle came in a three-way tie for fourth with a 7-over par 78.

The Tigers ended the day with a combined team score of 340, just behind Breese Central (338), and not too far removed from the winners, O’Fallon (333).

The two other recorded scores for the Tigers were a 91 from junior Kylie Lintker and a 101 from senior Parker Burns. Sophomores Betsey Gates and Sunee Delkus shot 106 and 116, respectively.

Also in the 18-school field were the Father McGivney Griffins, who finished in fifth with a combined 343. They were led by Sarah Hyten’s 2-over par 73, which awarded her with third place on the day.

Other scores counted for McGivney came from seniors Rianna Thakker (85), Avery Grenzebach (86), and Eve Stanhaus (99). Sophomore Libby Horton also shot a 115 while senior Riley Ramsey withdrew from the event.

Marquette Wins Local Nine-Hole Match

STAUNTON – The Marquette Catholic High School girls golf team was one of seven schools competing in a nine-hole match at Timber Lakes Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.

The Explorers’ six golfers took the top six spots, with freshman Maggie Prutzel leading the way with a 3-over par 39. Junior Kaylee Piar was close behind, shooting a 40.

The other Marquette golfers were senior Reese Livingstone (42), junior Lexi Taylor (45), sophomore Covelynn Geisler (46), and freshman Olivia Smith (47).

The Explorers took the top spot over three other full teams competing with a combined score of 166. Staunton was second at 216, Hillsboro was third at 223, and Mt. Olive was fourth at 240.

Gillespie, Piasa Southwestern, and Carlinville also sent golfers, but did not record team scores.

